Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $177,000 in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 167,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,258,000 after purchasing an additional 42,413 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at about $568,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 250.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.24.

Shares of NYSE DT traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.95. 22,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,195,215. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.44. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $80.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.85.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Dynatrace had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Dynatrace’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dynatrace news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,336 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $45,771.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,389,223.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,233 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $145,022.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,633,326.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,468 shares of company stock valued at $564,303. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

