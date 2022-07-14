Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New $128,000 Investment in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 211.1% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 124.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 59,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 33,092 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,303,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 395.5% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zillow Group news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 1,280 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $52,966.40. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 89,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,707,358.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,785 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $167,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,641 shares of company stock worth $1,146,023 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $57.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of Z stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.85. 33,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,133,307. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.77. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.61 and a 52-week high of $112.86.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.61%.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

