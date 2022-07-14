Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New $170,000 Investment in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 195.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 59 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. 65.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $440.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $440.50.

Shares of CACC traded down $6.70 on Thursday, hitting $499.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,512. The company has a quick ratio of 21.07, a current ratio of 21.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $537.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $549.95. Credit Acceptance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $436.98 and a fifty-two week high of $703.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.29.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $13.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $13.30 by $0.46. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 44.07% and a net margin of 52.16%. The business had revenue of $455.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 53.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 14,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.29, for a total transaction of $8,602,623.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,741,507.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Profile (Get Rating)

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.