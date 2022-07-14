Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,742 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GWRE. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 2,038.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period.

In other Guidewire Software news, Director Marcus Ryu purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.81 per share, with a total value of $70,810.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,406.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $124,005.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,811,266.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,898 shares of company stock worth $1,157,541. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,305. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.59. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.61 and a 12 month high of $130.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of -39.41 and a beta of 1.31.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $197.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GWRE shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Guidewire Software from $118.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Guidewire Software to $114.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.60.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

