Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 556 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 331.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 95 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.07, for a total value of $10,322,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,787,648.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.05, for a total value of $338,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,073,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,889 shares of company stock worth $11,316,993 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

SBAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $383.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $424.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $383.00 to $347.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.00.

SBA Communications stock traded down $2.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $317.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,118. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $286.41 and a fifty-two week high of $391.15. The company has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.04 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $331.99.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.72. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $619.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.72%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

