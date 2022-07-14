Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,304 Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TWKS. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Thoughtworks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 210.2% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,804,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,790 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 41,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. 17.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TWKS traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.73. The stock had a trading volume of 7,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,285. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.53. Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $34.43.

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $320.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.25 million. Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 22.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TWKS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Thoughtworks from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Thoughtworks from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thoughtworks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

In other Thoughtworks news, insider Angela Ferguson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $57,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,138,103.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

