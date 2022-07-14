Harfst & Associates Inc. Buys 659 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,370 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PPG. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total value of $3,908,171.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,207,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PPG traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $114.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,079. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.06 and a fifty-two week high of $177.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.33.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.25. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PPG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $177.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $169.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.44.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

