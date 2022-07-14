Harfst & Associates Inc. Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 847 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,589 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 134.3% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.96. The company had a trading volume of 10,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,650. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.48. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $89.68 and a one year high of $135.15.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 14.30%. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Northern Trust from $115.00 to $107.50 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Northern Trust from $133.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on Northern Trust from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Northern Trust from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.88.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

