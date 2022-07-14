Harfst & Associates Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.7% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 184,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,349,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded down $0.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $93.54. 161,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,202,095. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.26. The company has a market cap of $52.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.05 and a 52-week high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 13.41%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 21.11%.

Several research analysts have commented on ICE shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $46,056.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,679.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $158,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,378,118.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,296 shares of company stock worth $8,537,490 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

