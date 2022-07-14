Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) PT Lowered to GBX 900 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,060 ($12.61) to GBX 900 ($10.70) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,250 ($14.87) to GBX 925 ($11.00) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,060 ($12.61) to GBX 770 ($9.16) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,430 ($17.01) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Friday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,235.75 ($14.70).

LON:HL opened at GBX 824.80 ($9.81) on Monday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a twelve month low of GBX 7.72 ($0.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,678.50 ($19.96). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 827.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,041.99. The firm has a market cap of £3.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,472.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

