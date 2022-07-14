Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $39.61

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $39.61 and last traded at $39.66, with a volume of 693 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.73.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.52 and a 200-day moving average of $47.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.14.

Heartland Financial USA ( NASDAQ:HTLF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.12. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 30.31%. The firm had revenue of $169.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is presently 21.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 639,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,601,000 after buying an additional 26,680 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 0.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 84,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 8.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 114,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after buying an additional 8,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,103,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,764,000 after purchasing an additional 83,233 shares during the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

