Hedera Hashgraph Price Reaches $0.36 on Exchanges (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion and approximately $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00092503 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00030346 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000574 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00016520 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001528 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.97 or 0.00261035 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00043538 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

