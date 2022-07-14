HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Short Interest Up 452.4% in June

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, an increase of 452.4% from the June 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 360,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HDELY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.32. The stock had a trading volume of 120,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,047. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.13. HeidelbergCement has a 1 year low of $8.83 and a 1 year high of $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.16.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.3371 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on HeidelbergCement from €60.00 ($60.00) to €59.00 ($59.00) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on HeidelbergCement from €68.00 ($68.00) to €67.00 ($67.00) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on HeidelbergCement from €70.00 ($70.00) to €65.00 ($65.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on HeidelbergCement from €74.00 ($74.00) to €68.00 ($68.00) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HeidelbergCement currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

