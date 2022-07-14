Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.38

Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.38 and last traded at $3.48, with a volume of 377497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.56.

The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.12.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.1461 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.78%.

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

