HEROcoin (PLAY) Price Reaches $0.0035 on Top Exchanges

HEROcoin (PLAY) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. HEROcoin has a total market cap of $858,243.89 and approximately $123,104.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HEROcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, HEROcoin has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

HEROcoin

About HEROcoin

HEROcoin (PLAY) is a coin. It launched on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,618 coins. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

