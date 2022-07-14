High Performance Blockchain Price Tops $0.0197 on Top Exchanges (HPB)

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 14th. One High Performance Blockchain coin can now be bought for $0.0197 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. High Performance Blockchain has a total market cap of $1.44 million and $502,540.00 worth of High Performance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, High Performance Blockchain has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004684 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002005 BTC.

EverRise (RISE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00050578 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About High Performance Blockchain

High Performance Blockchain is a coin. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. High Performance Blockchain’s total supply is 101,119,950 coins and its circulating supply is 73,069,950 coins. The official website for High Performance Blockchain is www.gxn.io . The Reddit community for High Performance Blockchain is /r/HPBTrader . High Performance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @HPB_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “High Performance Blockchain (HPB) is a permissionless blockchain architecture that combines HPB's customized hardware Blockchain Offload Engine (BOE), with high-performance blockchain software, enabling unrivaled scalability. “

