Highland Private Wealth Management Decreases Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Highland Private Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 930.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Shares of SPDW traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.68. 199,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,777,921. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $27.90 and a 12-month high of $38.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.02.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

