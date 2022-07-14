Highland Private Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.96.

NYSE:MDT traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.90. The company had a trading volume of 126,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,506,229. The company has a market capitalization of $116.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.61. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $86.95 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 72.92%.

Medtronic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.