Highland Private Wealth Management Sells 2,794 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Highland Private Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,794 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF accounts for 2.9% of Highland Private Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $21,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter worth about $290,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 44,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period.

USRT stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.59. 3,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,480. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $50.55 and a 1-year high of $68.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.59.

