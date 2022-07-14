Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Acquires 35,688 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 9.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 411,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,688 shares during the period. Teck Resources accounts for approximately 1.1% of Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $16,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 79.7% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

TECK stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,767,371. Teck Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $45.90. The stock has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.73.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. Teck Resources had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.63%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TECK shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.90.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

