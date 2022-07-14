Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Buys 49,000 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 222,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 49,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BOX were worth $6,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,488 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of BOX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BOX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $343,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,395,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,901,373.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total transaction of $384,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,447,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,123,629.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,164,350. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

BOX traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.96. 45,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,669,804. Box, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.18 and a 12-month high of $33.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.06. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.69 and a beta of 1.12.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $238.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. BOX’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of BOX to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.56.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

