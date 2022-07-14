Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $11.17 Million Position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 298,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 23,700 shares during the period. Gildan Activewear comprises about 0.7% of Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Gildan Activewear worth $11,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GIL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,837 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 0.5% during the first quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 184,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,897,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 26,038 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GIL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Gildan Activewear from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$64.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$63.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of GIL stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,908. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.32. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.17 and a 52 week high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.41.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $774.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.81 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 31.46% and a net margin of 21.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.30%.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

