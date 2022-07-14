Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $5.77 Million Position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Essent Group worth $5,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ESNT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Essent Group by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Cim LLC boosted its position in Essent Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 23,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Essent Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Essent Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Essent Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ESNT traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,851. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.19. Essent Group Ltd. has a one year low of $35.53 and a one year high of $50.17.

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $264.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.09 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 78.25% and a return on equity of 19.64%. Essent Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Essent Group from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Essent Group from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.17.

In other Essent Group news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,802.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Essent Group (Get Rating)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.