Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $6.29 Million Stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,400 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor worth $6,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 12,727.3% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AOSL traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,505. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.12. The firm has a market cap of $893.85 million, a P/E ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.49. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 52 week low of $23.66 and a 52 week high of $69.99.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:AOSL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.03 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 60.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AOSL shares. TheStreet lowered Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com lowered Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

In other news, Director Michael J. Salameh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $91,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,425 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,029. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Salameh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,473 shares of company stock worth $688,734. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

