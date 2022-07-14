Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $7.07 Million Position in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 441,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 60,600 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.20% of SandRidge Energy worth $7,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in SandRidge Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in SandRidge Energy by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in SandRidge Energy by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 9,623 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of SandRidge Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

NYSE:SD traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,040. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $29.28. The company has a market capitalization of $542.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.21 and a 200-day moving average of $16.23.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 60.40% and a return on equity of 49.84%. The firm had revenue of $57.49 million during the quarter.

About SandRidge Energy

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2021, it had an interest in 817.0 net producing wells; and operated approximately 368,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 71.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

