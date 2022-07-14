Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,521,360 Shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) by 68.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 690,740 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,521,360 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.29% of Enerplus worth $8,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 167.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,443,309 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,379 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 145,475 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 69,490 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus during the fourth quarter valued at $5,908,000. Lion Point Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus during the fourth quarter valued at $6,083,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,100,228 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $53,788,000 after acquiring an additional 875,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ERF traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.26. 240,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,744,087. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 2.48. Enerplus Co. has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $18.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.86.

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Rating ) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $513.15 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a return on equity of 69.73% and a net margin of 14.62%. Analysts anticipate that Enerplus Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Enerplus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Scotiabank raised Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Enerplus from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Enerplus from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Enerplus from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

