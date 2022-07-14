Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,300 Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $7,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, King Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $117,000.

NYSE:SEAS traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.22. 39,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,203,278. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.18 and a 200 day moving average of $60.94. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.08 and a twelve month high of $76.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 2.15.

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 690.93% and a net margin of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $270.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SEAS. Citigroup lowered their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $94.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.11.

In related news, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total transaction of $770,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,948,909.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

