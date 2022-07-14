Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,300 Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $7,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, King Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $117,000.
NYSE:SEAS traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.22. 39,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,203,278. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.18 and a 200 day moving average of $60.94. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.08 and a twelve month high of $76.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 2.15.
Several brokerages have weighed in on SEAS. Citigroup lowered their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $94.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.11.
In related news, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total transaction of $770,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,948,909.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS)
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
- Fastenal Stock By the Numbers
- 3 More Stocks For the Second Half to Consider
- United Natural Foods Stock is Ready to be Snacked On
- Elastic Stock is a Buoyant Search Play
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.