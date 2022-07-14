Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.36% of Stewart Information Services worth $5,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 291,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,244,000 after acquiring an additional 118,742 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,195,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,028,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STC stock traded down $1.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.21. 1,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,237. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.50. Stewart Information Services Co. has a twelve month low of $45.63 and a twelve month high of $81.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $852.92 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is 12.51%.

In other Stewart Information Services news, insider Steven Mark Lessack acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.20 per share, for a total transaction of $165,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at $512,863.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.91 per share, with a total value of $73,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,762 shares in the company, valued at $4,634,809.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $394,965. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Stewart Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

