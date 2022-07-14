Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Shares Up 3.6%

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $298.49 and last traded at $298.49. 63 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $288.02.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hingham Institution for Savings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

The firm has a market cap of $635.78 million, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $298.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.48.

Hingham Institution for Savings ( NASDAQ:HIFS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The savings and loans company reported $6.85 earnings per share for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 51.86% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 16.2% in the first quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,870 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC bought a new position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in the fourth quarter worth about $1,386,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in the first quarter worth about $40,000.

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand deposit, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, and consumer loans.

