HoDooi (HOD) Market Capitalization Reaches $8.83 Million

HoDooi (HOD) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. In the last week, HoDooi has traded flat against the dollar. One HoDooi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0436 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HoDooi has a market capitalization of $8.83 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004930 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00076192 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00017143 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001940 BTC.

HoDooi Profile

HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom

HoDooi Coin Trading

