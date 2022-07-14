HollyGold Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $26,073.00 (HGOLD)

HollyGold (HGOLD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. During the last seven days, HollyGold has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. One HollyGold coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001411 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HollyGold has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and $26,073.00 worth of HollyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HollyGold Coin Profile

HollyGold’s genesis date was May 25th, 2020. HollyGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,347,039 coins. HollyGold’s official Twitter account is @HollyGoldWorld

According to CryptoCompare, “HollyGold (HGOLD) hopes to create a happy and prosperous environment for its coin holders. HollyGold’s VIP Premiere Club allows its coin holders to have a chance of chasing their dreams of becoming the next “Shinning Star”. “

Buying and Selling HollyGold

