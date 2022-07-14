Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Shares Sold by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,831 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Bancorp were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Home Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 5,369 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,469 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,804,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on HBCP. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Home Bancorp to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 4th. DA Davidson raised Home Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on Home Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

HBCP stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.76. 449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,513. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.14 million, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.71. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.16 and a 1-year high of $45.73.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.21). Home Bancorp had a net margin of 34.21% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $26.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.88 million. Equities research analysts expect that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.81%.

Home Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.