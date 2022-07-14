Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.10-$2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.38. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Horace Mann Educators also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.10-2.30 EPS.

NYSE:HMN traded down $4.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.15. 8,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.54. Horace Mann Educators has a 52-week low of $34.22 and a 52-week high of $42.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.44.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $346.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.80 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.55%.

HMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, Director Thomas A. Bradley acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.96 per share, with a total value of $189,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the 1st quarter valued at $314,000.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

