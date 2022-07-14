Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Sells 177 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 969 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.61.

McDonald’s stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $252.38. 57,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,101,803. The company has a market capitalization of $186.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.69. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.29%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

