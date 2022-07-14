Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,916 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,916 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 4.8% of Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $670,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $227.10. 60,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,365,921. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.19 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $232.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.91.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.