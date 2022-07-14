Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Price Target Cut to C$9.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.50 to C$9.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.60.

HBM stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.22. 251,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,383,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.35. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $8.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $843.29 million, a PE ratio of -7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.69.

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Rating ) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 7.69% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $378.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Condire Management LP lifted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 0.6% during the first quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 4,273,919 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,550,000 after buying an additional 23,782 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 45.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 85,441 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 26,734 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 258.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 232,040 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 167,362 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 1,703.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 93,759 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 88,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 379.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 121,178 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 95,889 shares during the last quarter. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

