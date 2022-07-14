Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Stock Rating Lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

HGEN stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.53. 594,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,324,289. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.49. The company has a market cap of $37.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of -0.79. Humanigen has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $18.65.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 million. Humanigen had a negative return on equity of 4,882.88% and a negative net margin of 4,640.77%. On average, analysts predict that Humanigen will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Humanigen news, insider Dale Chappell purchased 173,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.96 per share, with a total value of $340,452.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,066,575 shares in the company, valued at $15,810,487. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 21.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 18.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 35.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

Humanigen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on preventing and treating an immune hyper-response called ‘cytokine storm'. Lenzilumab is an antibody that binds to and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF). The company is developing lenzilumab as a treatment for cytokine storm associated with COVID-19 for which it has completed a Phase 3 study and is the focus of a Phase 2/3 study sponsored by the NIH.

