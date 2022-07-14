Hydra Price Tops $2.42 on Top Exchanges (HYDRA)

Hydra (HYDRA) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 13th. During the last seven days, Hydra has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hydra has a total market cap of $20.80 million and $152,054.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hydra coin can now be bought for approximately $2.42 or 0.00011929 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004934 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00099222 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00017131 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Hydra Coin Profile

Hydra’s total supply is 19,594,395 coins and its circulating supply is 8,606,762 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Hydra Coin Trading

