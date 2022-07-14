IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $69.42

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $69.42 and last traded at $69.75, with a volume of 2328 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.90.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $149.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.40.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 465.16 and a beta of 1.32.

IAC/InterActiveCorp ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,034,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,563,000 after acquiring an additional 101,945 shares in the last quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 3,747,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,872,000 after purchasing an additional 840,902 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,741,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,228,000 after purchasing an additional 34,088 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 29.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,016,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,462,000 after purchasing an additional 694,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 30.2% during the first quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,584,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,137,000 after purchasing an additional 599,828 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

