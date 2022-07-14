IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Shares Gap Down to $1.46

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.46, but opened at $1.39. IAMGOLD shares last traded at $1.34, with a volume of 33,028 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IAG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of IAMGOLD from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $2.75 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $3.36.

The firm has a market cap of $651.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52, a PEG ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.69.

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Rating ) (TSE:IMG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The mining company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $356.60 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in IAMGOLD by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 55,182 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in IAMGOLD by 294.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,546,594 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,548 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in IAMGOLD in the first quarter worth about $421,000. Bennicas & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in IAMGOLD by 9.3% during the first quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 64,766 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,293,000. 49.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

