Illuvium (ILV) Trading 15.5% Lower Over Last Week

Illuvium (ILV) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. During the last week, Illuvium has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Illuvium has a total market cap of $67.00 million and $17.08 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Illuvium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $102.95 or 0.00497788 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004833 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 43.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00053163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00016807 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001928 BTC.

About Illuvium

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 650,861 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Illuvium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using US dollars.

