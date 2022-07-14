Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CEO Sells $80,059.32 in Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $80,059.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,564,738.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Chris Ph.D. Diorio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 5th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,473 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $84,005.19.

On Thursday, June 16th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 646 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total value of $30,962.78.

PI stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.93. 5,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,115. Impinj, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.69 and a 1-year high of $94.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -31.10 and a beta of 2.10.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.13. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 89.38% and a negative net margin of 26.39%. The business had revenue of $53.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PI. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 2,395.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,021,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,597,000 after buying an additional 980,464 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Impinj during the 4th quarter worth $53,585,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Impinj by 430.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 596,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,914,000 after purchasing an additional 484,163 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Impinj by 155.7% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 386,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,257,000 after purchasing an additional 235,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Impinj by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 922,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,603,000 after purchasing an additional 142,182 shares in the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Impinj from $102.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Impinj from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Impinj from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Impinj from $100.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Impinj in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Impinj currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.60.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

