Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) Short Interest Down 91.7% in June

Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 91.7% from the June 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on Indiva from C$1.25 to C$0.60 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Get Indiva alerts:

Shares of Indiva stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.11. 1,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,096. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.20. Indiva has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.44.

Indiva Limited engages in the production, processing, and sale of cannabis and cannabis related products in Canada. It offers pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible and extract products under the INDIVA and Artisan Batch brands, as well as provides production and manufacturing services to peer entities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Indiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.