INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) Receives $80.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.50.

INDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their target price on INDUS Realty Trust from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc purchased 37,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.79 per share, with a total value of $2,721,199.95. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 727,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,203,318.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jon W. Clark bought 1,000 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.48 per share, for a total transaction of $56,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 70,336 shares of company stock worth $5,033,179. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDT. DigitalBridge Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 1,710.8% during the first quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 6,223,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879,806 shares in the last quarter. Conversant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,039,000. Centerbridge Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,334,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 187,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,187,000 after purchasing an additional 90,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $2,708,000. Institutional investors own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.22. 92 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,809. INDUS Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $55.92 and a 12-month high of $82.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. INDUS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

