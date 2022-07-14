Infinite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMCI) Short Interest Down 97.0% in June

Infinite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMCI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.0% from the June 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Infinite Group stock remained flat at $$0.15 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 9,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,168. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.17. Infinite Group has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.38.
Infinite Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
