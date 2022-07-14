Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Ingersoll Rand from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $55.91.

Ingersoll Rand stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.38. 106,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,683,418. The company has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Ingersoll Rand has a 12-month low of $40.40 and a 12-month high of $62.64.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.42%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

