InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a decline of 80.1% from the June 15th total of 102,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in InMed Pharmaceuticals stock. Empery Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 61,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Empery Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.44% of InMed Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:INM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,701,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,411. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.89. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $2.95.

InMed Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:INM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). On average, research analysts anticipate that InMed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Roth Capital cut shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of pain.

