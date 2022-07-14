Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:KJUL) Shares Sold by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:KJUL – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,681 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management owned approximately 0.55% of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth about $951,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,959,000. Finally, Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter worth about $344,000.

Shares of KJUL traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.19. The stock had a trading volume of 911 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,805. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July has a fifty-two week low of $22.64 and a fifty-two week high of $27.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.97.

