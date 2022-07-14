Insider Buying: Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) Major Shareholder Acquires $247,285.00 in Stock

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. purchased 13,700 shares of Ark Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $247,285.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 97,883 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,788.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Ark Restaurants stock opened at $19.13 on Thursday. Ark Restaurants Corp. has a twelve month low of $14.39 and a twelve month high of $19.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.91 million, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.48.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.59 million for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 7.53%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Ark Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.20%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Ark Restaurants in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKR. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 2.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 11.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 5.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of December 20, 2021, it owned and operated 17 restaurants and bars, including four restaurants located in New York City; one in Washington, DC; five in Las Vegas, Nevada; one in Atlantic City, New Jersey; four on the east coast of Florida; and two on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 17 fast food concepts and catering operations.

