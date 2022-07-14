Insider Buying: Iceni Gold Limited (ASX:ICL) Insider Purchases 200,000 Shares of Stock

Iceni Gold Limited (ASX:ICL – Get Rating) insider Keith Murray acquired 200,000 shares of Iceni Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$19,800.00 ($13,378.38).
The company has a current ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 9.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71.
Iceni Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
- Fastenal Stock By the Numbers
- 3 More Stocks For the Second Half to Consider
- United Natural Foods Stock is Ready to be Snacked On
- Elastic Stock is a Buoyant Search Play
Receive News & Ratings for Iceni Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iceni Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.