Insider Buying: Iceni Gold Limited (ASX:ICL) Insider Purchases 200,000 Shares of Stock

Iceni Gold Limited (ASX:ICL – Get Rating) insider Keith Murray acquired 200,000 shares of Iceni Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$19,800.00 ($13,378.38).

The company has a current ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 9.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71.

Iceni Gold Company Profile

Iceni Gold Limited focuses on acquiring, exploring, and developing gold projects in Western Australia. Its principal project is the 14 Mile Well project covering an area of approximately 600 square kilometers located in Laverton region, Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

